Kansas City Royals Ned Yost’s send-off game included a Royals walk-off win September 29, 2019 08:12 PM

Kansas City Royals outfielder Brett Phillips' ninth-inning sacrifice fly gave the team a 5-4 walk-off win over the Minnesota Twins in the season finale and Ned Yost's final game as Royals manager at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 29, 2019.