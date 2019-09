Kansas City Royals Royals lose to Twins as Jorge Soler blasts 46th and 47th homers September 28, 2019 07:01 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and pitcher Glenn Sparkman spoke with reporters after a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 28, 2019. Jorge Soler hit two homers in the loss. Sparkman allowed two runs in five innings.