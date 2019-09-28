Jorge Soler continues historic season with two homers in Royals’ loss to the Twins

Jorge Soler breaks Royals single-season home run record Kansas City Royals OF/DH Jorge Soler broke Mike Moustakas' club record for home runs in a season. Soler hit his 39th home run of the season on Sept. 3, 2019. Royals quality control/catching coach Pedro Grifol translates from English to Spanish. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals OF/DH Jorge Soler broke Mike Moustakas' club record for home runs in a season. Soler hit his 39th home run of the season on Sept. 3, 2019. Royals quality control/catching coach Pedro Grifol translates from English to Spanish.

Jorge Soler’s entire season has been one career-changing offensive outburst, and the Royals slugger added another accomplishment to the most productive power-hitting season in franchise history.

With a pair of home runs on Saturday, the sixth multi-homer game of his career, Soler became the American League’s home run leader and also tied the mark for the most homers in a season by a Cuban-born player.

Soler’s power display wasn’t enough to lift the Royals to victory as they fell 4-3 to the playoff-bound Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 21,995 in the second game of the season-ending three-game set at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals moved up the start time of Saturday’s game in order to avoid a rainstorm.

Soler, who hadn’t homered since Sept. 16 in Oakland, crushed a 2-2 first-inning pitch from Twins starter Cody Stashak to straight away center for his 46th home run.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That blast moved Soler ahead of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, who had season-ending surgery earlier this month, and into sole possession of the AL home run lead.

Soler’s second homer pushed his season total to 47 and tied him with Rafael Palmeiro for the most homers in a season by a Cuban-born player. Palmeiro hit 47 in 1999 and 2001.

Soler broke Mike Moustakas’ previous franchise record of 38 homers earlier this season, and barring an outlandish homer barrage by another AL hitter, Soler will become the first Royals player to win the AL home run crown Sunday.

The Twins tied the score in the top half of the second on an RBI double down the left field line by Willians Astudillo.

It remained a 1-1 game until the fifth when Ian Miller hit a leadoff double, advanced to third on a hard-hit chopper that Royals first baseman Cheslor Cuthbert made a diving stop on, and Jorge Polanco’s deep drive to center allowed Miller to tag and score.

The Twins carried a 2-1 lead into the sixth, and Astudillo hit an RBI single up the middle off of left-handed reliever Tim Hill.

Soler’s second homer, a two-run blast, tied the score 3-3 in the seventh inning.

But the lead was short-lived as Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer off reliever Jacob Barnes in the eighth. Cruz’s 41st homer of the season was his ninth against the Royals.

The Royals and Twins play their regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Jorge Lopez (4-9, 6.35) will start for the Royals, while left-hander Martin Perez (10-7, 5.13) is listed as the Twins scheduled starter.

Glass family recognized

After recognizing retiring manager Ned Yost on Friday night, the Royals had a modest recognition of outgoing owner David Glass and the Glass family prior to Saturday’s game. A video presentation played on the Crown Vision screen recognizing the Glass family for their contributions to the local community.

Players and staff on the field as well as fans in attendance gave David Glass an ovation when he appeared on the video board.

Glass has agreed to sell the team to Kansas City businessman John Sherman, and the deal is pending approval of MLB owners this offseason.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE