Royals jump on Braves early and start final homestand with a 9-6 win

Kansas City Royals’ Bubba Starling celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a throwing error by Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann after he hit a three-run double during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Royals rookie infielder Nicky Lopez led an offensive barrage that included 12 hits during which eight of the nine hitters in the starting lineup registered at least one hit, while Ryan McBroom and Bubba Starling each scored twice.

The Royals beat the Atlanta Braves, who’ve already clinched the NL East title, 9-6, in the first game of the season-ending homestand front of an announced 16,688 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals improved to 3-0 against the Braves this season, and they can sweep the season series with a win on Wednesday night.

Lopez collected his fourth three-hit game of the season, while Starling and Jorge Soler had two hits apiece. Lopez, the No. 9 hitter, and Starling, who batted seventh, provided some thump at the bottom of the lineup as they hit two doubles each.

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy (7-6) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He also struck out five.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Royals (58-100) led by as many as six runs, 9-3, but the Braves (96-62) scored three runs in the final two innings.

The two-game set wraps up on Wednesday night. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (3-9, 5.00) will start for the Royals, while the Braves list Mike Soroka (13-4, 2.60) as their scheduled starter.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE