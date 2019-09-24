Kansas City Royals
Royals jump on Braves early and start final homestand with a 9-6 win
Royals rookie infielder Nicky Lopez led an offensive barrage that included 12 hits during which eight of the nine hitters in the starting lineup registered at least one hit, while Ryan McBroom and Bubba Starling each scored twice.
The Royals beat the Atlanta Braves, who’ve already clinched the NL East title, 9-6, in the first game of the season-ending homestand front of an announced 16,688 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals improved to 3-0 against the Braves this season, and they can sweep the season series with a win on Wednesday night.
Lopez collected his fourth three-hit game of the season, while Starling and Jorge Soler had two hits apiece. Lopez, the No. 9 hitter, and Starling, who batted seventh, provided some thump at the bottom of the lineup as they hit two doubles each.
Royals pitcher Danny Duffy (7-6) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He also struck out five.
The Royals (58-100) led by as many as six runs, 9-3, but the Braves (96-62) scored three runs in the final two innings.
The two-game set wraps up on Wednesday night. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (3-9, 5.00) will start for the Royals, while the Braves list Mike Soroka (13-4, 2.60) as their scheduled starter.
