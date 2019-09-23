Royals fans offer their thoughts on manager Ned Yost’s impending retirement

Royals manager Ned Yost on 2015, 2016 Royals manager Ned Yost spoke about his spring training plans for the team and coming off a World Series championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost spoke about his spring training plans for the team and coming off a World Series championship.

During the NBA playoffs earlier this season, TNT showed a graphic of the managers/coaches with the best postseason winning percentages.

The leader in Major League Baseball? It’s Ned Yost at .710.

Yost, who announced Monday morning that he would retire as the Royals manager, was the skipper for the best two-season run in franchise history. The Royals advanced to the 2014 World Series after winning a record eight straight games to open the postseason but lost to the Giants in seven games.

The following season, the Royals rolled to the American League Central Division title and won the second World Series championship in franchise history.

Royals fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Yost’s impending retirement.

This is a sample of what they were saying:

Wishing you all the best in your retirement! Thank you for bringing back baseball excitment to Kansas City! — Christina Lovell (@ubekulgirl) September 23, 2019

Wow I can’t believe this is happening. Thank you for everything Ned we will never forget you pic.twitter.com/LBPYGEmJyG — Evan (@SKC_Evan) September 23, 2019

Years ago, I was on the field before a game for picture day and Ned walked over and immediately picked the small roommate up. I froze for a second and Ned said, “Take some pictures, dad!” pic.twitter.com/pvv20xARyK — Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) September 23, 2019

I will always remember Ned Yost as the coach who led the @Royals to back to back World Series, and helped deliver a legacy that will never be touched again.#alwaysroyal pic.twitter.com/DXDeyKqCMv — Jack Caton (@JackCaton5) September 23, 2019

Thank you, Ned for bringing the crown back to KC. You will always be appreciated for what you did for this club pic.twitter.com/TJ3iVRlKbH — Ky (@kylerxowens) September 23, 2019

I never once thought I would see the Royals in the postseason yet alone win a World Series in my lifetime. Ned Yost wasn’t perfect but he did what I didn’t believe was possible. One of the most memorable moments of my life. #Yosted — Rudy Salazar (@NotThatRudy) September 23, 2019

Thank you Ned for bringing baseball back to my city! I will never forget sharing the playoffs and World Series with my dad and my son!! Forever Royal!! — John P Goodman DDS (@jpgdds) September 23, 2019

Heck of a run for Yost. 1,200 + wins and a World Series victory. #AlwaysRoyal #Royals https://t.co/qXQRULe9Bf — Mark Spillane (@MarkSpillane_) September 23, 2019

Thank you, Ned, for letting me experience a Championship with my daughter, as my dad did with me. Not to mention putting MO baseball in back to back World Series’, which hadn’t been done since before the @Royals even existed! #Yosted https://t.co/IqRJBQE2bx — Ryan Silvey (@RyanSilvey) September 23, 2019

We will never forget 2014 and 2015. pic.twitter.com/LYZGsojz3e — Luke Custer (@Luke_M_Custer) September 23, 2019

Thank You Ned for all the memories & everything you did for our city!! You brought baseball back to KC!! Enjoy retirement skipper! Looking forward to the day your #3 will be retired & a statue will forever be displayed at the K #AlwaysRoyal #FlagsFlyForever #ForeverRoyal pic.twitter.com/We3LdSJBg8 — Chrissi (@RaisedRoyal73) September 23, 2019

Ned Yost was the manager of the team that taught me to love baseball. Really, he’s the only manager I’ve ever had.



Thanks, Yost. Be careful in those tree stands. https://t.co/DhIvNoj1Jd — Jake Rainwater (@JakeRainwater) September 23, 2019