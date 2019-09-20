Royals rally is too little, too late against the Twins

Minnesota Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak picked up the win against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

The Royals pitching staff kept the Minnesota Twins deep roster of sluggers from driving the ball out of the ballpark on Friday night, but the historically homer-happy lineup found other ways to do damage.

Meanwhile the Royals’ bats did minimal damage for seven innings against a ballclub still battling to clinch the AL Central Division crown.

In the eighth inning, the Royals made some noise. After having had four hits in the first seven innings, they smacked three hits and took advantage of an error as they scored two runs and made it a one-run game.

But the rally came up short as the Royals fell to the Twins 4-3 in front of 29,468 in the second game of their four-game set at Target Field.

The Royals have dropped four in a row and are now one loss shy of back-to-back 100-loss seasons.

The Royals trailed 4-1 through seven, but Adalberto Mondesi reached on a two-base throwing error by Twins third baseman Miguel Sano in the eighth. Jorge Soler walked, and Hunter Dozier smacked an RBI single to right field. Dozier, though, got thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

An RBI ground-out by Gordon drove in the second run of the inning. Ryan McBroom and Erick Mejia both singled, but Nicky Lopez grounded out to end the inning and strand two runners on base.

In the ninth, Twins reliever Trevor May struck out pinch hitter Ryan O’Hearn, then Whit Merrifield and Mondesi to end the game and earn his second save.

Twins starter Randy Dobnak, who is scheduled to get married next weekend, came into the night having thrown 17 innings in seven appearances in the majors. He hadn’t pitched more than five innings in any of those outings.

However, he’d started 45 of 54 games in the minors. Prior to signing with the Twins in August 2017, Dobnak pitched in an independent minor league. He’d also worked as a stocker at Foodland, and also as a pizza delivery driver, accounting clerk, consultant for a tax and accounting firm, and a Lyft and Uber driver.

Dobnak held the Royals to three hits and one run in 5 and 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

On Saturday, right-hander Glenn Sparkman (4-11, 6.02 ERA) will start for the Royals, while right-hander Jose Berrios (13-8, 3.58) is scheduled to start for the Twins.

