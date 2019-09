Kansas City Royals Royals’ Danny Duffy and Alex Gordon discuss extra-inning nail-biter in Oakland September 18, 2019 09:17 PM

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy and left fielder Alex Gordon react to the team's 1-0 extra-inning loss in the rubber match of their three-game series with the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 18, 2019.