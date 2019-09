Kansas City Royals Royals’ Ned Yost discusses 7-3 loss to the White Sox September 11, 2019 12:22 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks about the team's 7-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 10, 2019. All 10 runs in the game scored via home runs, including a first-inning grand slam for the White Sox.