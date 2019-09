Kansas City Royals Royals’ Danny Duffy allowed one run in a 7-2 win over the Marlins September 07, 2019 11:13 PM

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy allowed one run on two hits and four walks in six innings in a 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Sept. 7, 2019. Duffy also struck out five in his second start since coming off the injured list.