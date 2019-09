Kansas City Royals Jorge Soler breaks Royals single-season home run record September 04, 2019 01:36 PM

Kansas City Royals OF/DH Jorge Soler broke Mike Moustakas' club record for home runs in a season. Soler hit his 39th home run of the season on Sept. 3, 2019. Royals quality control/catching coach Pedro Grifol translates from English to Spanish.