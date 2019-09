Kansas City Royals Royals’ Ned Yost talks about Jorge Soler record and the team’s win September 04, 2019 01:10 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters about Jorge Soler breaking the franchise's single-season home run record with his 39th homer and breaks down the 6-5 walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 4, 2019.