Kansas City Royals Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi gets four hits in return from IL September 01, 2019 07:40 PM

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi played for the first time in a month and a half and had four hits, three stolen bases and two runs scored in a 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 1, 2019.