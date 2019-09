Kansas City Royals Royals’ Danny Duffy came off the IL to make first start in a month September 01, 2019 07:52 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy made his first start since going on the IL with a hamstring strain. He did not get the decision, but the Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 1, 2019.