Jorge Soler ties Royals’ single-season home run record with first-inning blast

On a day in which the Kansas City Royals announced plans for new ownership, Jorge Soler made a little history of his own.

Soler lined a first-inning homer to left field Friday night, his 38th home run of the season, tying a franchise record.

Former Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hit 38 home runs for in 2017.

Soler drilled an 0-1 pitch from Baltimore starter John Means 393 feet to left-center field, a missile that traveled 107.1 mph. Soler crossed home plate to a standing ovation as the Kauffman Stadium scoreboard displayed the feat.

The homer came a day after Soler moved into second place on the Royals’ single-season home run list. His homer in the Royals’ loss against Oakland pushed him past Steve Balboni’s previous franchise record of 36 set in 1985.