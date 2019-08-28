Royals bounce back to beat Oakland in third game of series

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier (17) is congratulated by Jorge Soler (12) after his two-run home run during the third inning Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. AP

The Royals had enough of getting pushed around on their own turf by the Oakland Athletics. After back-to-back losses, their bats came alive and sparked the first win at home since Aug. 16.

Hunter Dozier and Ryan O’Hearn each belted home runs, and Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield each extended hitting streaks and scored runs as the Royals beat the Athletics 6-4 in front of an announced 15,049 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night.

A win on Thursday would give the Royals a series split.

The Royals (47-87) didn’t hold a lead through the first 24 innings of the series, but they scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and pull in front after an RBI single by Dozier and a bases-loaded grounder that allowed Merrifield to score from third as the Athletics (76-56) turned a double play.

Dozier’s single through the left side of the infield resulted in his 23rd go-ahead RBI of the season, the fourth-most in the American League.

Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings. He gave up a pair of home runs, including a solo homer to Marcus Semien on the second pitch of the game.

Left-hander Tim Hill pitched two spotless innings and didn’t allow a hit in relief of Junis. Ian Kennedy closed out the game with a scoreless inning to earn his 23rd save.

The teams will conclude the four-game set on Thursday afternoon. Right-hander Glenn Sparkman (3-9, 5.52) gets the start for the Royals, while right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-5, 3.59) will start for the Athletics.