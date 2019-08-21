Orioles hammer 4 homers to hand Royals an 8-1 loss

Baltimore Orioles’ Jonathan Villar (2) is greeted near the dugout by Hanser Alberto (57) after hitting a two run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Royals left-hander Mike Montgomery’s previous two starts provided reason for optimism about what the veteran, reacquired prior to the trade deadline, could bring to their starting rotation. After all, he’d pitched exclusively in relief this season prior to joining the Royals.

The Baltimore Orioles put Montgomery on his heels in the second inning, and he remained under attack for the rest of the outing. Meanwhile, the Royals’ offense couldn’t get a key hit against a pitcher who once wore their uniform.

Orioles right-hander Aaron Brooks kept the Royals’ bats under wraps for the better part of five innings, and the bullpen did the rest Wednesday night as the Royals dropped the rubber match of the three-game series, 8-1, in front of an announced 9,872 in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Montgomery gave up five runs on eight hits, three walks and a hit batter. Three of the eight hits he allowed were of the loud and far variety. The Orioles (41-86) hit three home runs in five innings against Montgomery, including back-to-back bombs in his fifth and final inning.

Montgomery (3-6) hadn’t allowed an earned run and struck out 15 and walked two in his previous two starts (13 innings).

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield hit his 15th home run of the season, and outfielder Brett Phillips reached base twice (walk, single).

Brooks, a 2011 ninth-round draft pick of the Royals, pitched against his former team for the first time. Brooks made four appearances (one start) for the Royals in 2014-15.

The Royals traded Brooks to the Oakland Athletics, along with left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, in the deal that acquired Ben Zobrist in 2015. Brooks has played for the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, had another stint with the Athletics and played for the Orioles since that 2015 trade.

Brooks (3-7) held the Royals (45-82) to one run on seven hits and one walk in five innings.

The Royals will travel to Boston and resume their suspended game against the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. The game will pick up in the top of the 10th inning with Meibrys Viloria at the plate with a 2-1 count and the game tied at 4.