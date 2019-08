Kansas City Royals Royals infielder Nicky Lopez had a big day at the plate against Orioles August 21, 2019 11:59 PM

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a home run in a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 19, 2019. Lopez also broke-up a no-hitter in the sixth inning.