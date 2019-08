Kansas City Royals Royals manager Ned Yost discusses win over Orioles, Lopez and Dini homers August 19, 2019 11:23 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reacts to his team's 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Jorge Lopez pitched well in a spot start. Nicky Lopez started a sixth-inning rally, and he and Nick Dini hit homers.