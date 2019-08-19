Royals offense ignites late as Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini provide key runs

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez throws a pitch to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

For five innings the Royals appeared to be in danger of getting no-hit by a local kid in former Gardner Edgerton High School pitcher John Means. Then all of a sudden, they solved the riddle and turned the night around.

A three-run sixth inning put the Royals in front and they stayed there on their way to a 5-4 win in front of an announced 11,659 in the opening game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday night.

The Royals (45-80) recorded their 45th win of the season on manager Ned Yost’s 65th birthday.

Royals infielder Nicky Lopez hit his second career home run in the majors, the first in a big-league ballpark, and on the next pitch catcher Nick Dini launched the first homer of his major-league career.

Jorge Lopez didn’t make it out of the second inning of his previous spot start against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 8. Lopez gave up fire runs on four hits (one home run) and three walks in 1 1/3 innings in Detroit.

On Monday night, Lopez held the Orioles (39-86) to one run on two hits, two walks and a hit batter in five innings. He gave up just one extra-base hit, which cost him the lone run he allowed.

Means, a former high school teammate of Royals outfielder Bubba Starling, allowed three runs (two earned) on two walks and four hits. He also struck out four in five innings. After he threw five no-hit innings, Means didn’t record an out in the sixth.

Royals closer Ian Kennedy allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning to make it a one-run game and the tying run also reached base, but he held on for his 22nd save of the season.

The teams continue their series on Tuesday night with Brad Keller (7-13, 4.10) scheduled to start for the Royals opposite Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy (5-13, 5.25).