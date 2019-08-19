Kansas City Royals
Royals announce 2020 spring training schedule, report dates
Arizona rain once again cuts Royals spring training workouts short
At some point over the next two weeks, it’s likely the Royals will be officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Their “tragic number” in the American League Central is seven. Their elimination number in the wild-card race is 10.
But win or lose, there is always another season around the corner.
If you’re already looking ahead, Feb. 12 is a key date. That’s when pitchers and catchers will begin spring-training workouts in Surprise, Arizona ahead of the 2020 season. It’s just 177 days from Monday.
Position players will start their workouts on Feb. 17.
The Royals will open Cactus League play against the Angels in Tempe on Feb. 22.
To cap their spring schedule, the Royals will play a pair of games in Milwaukee before heading to Chicago to face the White Sox in the season opener.
The Royals announced those dates Monday, along with their full spring schedule. Game times, as well as radio and/or television information will be released at a later date.
There’s no exhibition game planned for Omaha in 2020, according to the schedule. All of the following games are in Arizona, except the final two in Milwaukee (SS designates split squad):
Feb. 22: at Angels in Tempe
Feb. 23: vs. Indians in Surprise
Feb. 24: vs. Padres in Surprise
Feb. 25: at Rangers in Surprise
Feb. 26: vs. White Sox (SS) in Surprise; at Cubs (SS) in Mesa
Feb. 27: at Brewers in Maryvale
Feb. 28: vs. Giants in Surprise
Feb. 29: at Seattle in Peoria
March 1: vs. A’s in Surprise
March 3: vs. Diamondbacks in Surprise
March 4: at Padres in Peoria
March 5: at Rockies in Scottsdale
March 6: vs. Angels in Surprise
March 7: vs. Reds in Surprise
March 8: at White Sox in Glendale
March 9: at Arizona in Scottsdale
March 10: vs. Brewers (SS) in Surprise; at A’s (SS) in Mesa
March 11: at Indians in Goodyear
March 12: vs. Mariners in Surprise
March 13: at Rangers in Surprise
March 14: vs. Rockies in Surprise
March 15: at Giants in Scottsdale
March 17: vs. Cubs in Surprise
March 18: vs. Cubs (SS) in Surprise; at Angels (SS) in Tempe
March 19: at Reds in Goodyear
March 20: at Dodgers in Glendale
March 21: vs. Rangers in Surprise
March 23: at Brewers in Milwaukee
March 24: at Brewers in Milwaukee
The box office at Surprise Stadium will open on Jan. 4 for walk-up purchases. For more information on spring-training tickets, call 623-222–2222.
Comments