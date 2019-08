Kansas City Royals Royals’ Glenn Sparkman gets a no-decision in loss to the Mets August 18, 2019 07:00 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman registered a quality start with six innings and three runs allowed — all on a first-inning home run — against the Mets at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 18, 2019. Sparkman left with a lead, but the Royals lost.