Royals’ seventh-inning bullpen collapse ends homestand on a sour note

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman delivers to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

The floodgates opened against the Royals’ bullpen Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t a matter of issuing free passes or giving up long bombs. This time, it was the death by a thousand paper cuts variety of bullpen meltdown.

The Mets used a six-run seventh inning that featured eight hits and a sacrifice bunt to grab control of the game and send the Royals back out on the road on a losing note.

The Royals carried a one-run advantage into the seventh inning, and they came out on the other side trailing by five. Relievers Kevin McCarthy and Richard Lovelady were done in without giving up one walk as the Royals lost the rubber match of the three-game series 11-5 in front of an announced 20,661 at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman allowed three runs — all in the first inning — on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three and allowed a homer for the fifth time in his past six starts. He left the game with the Royals clinging to a 4-3 lead going into the seventh.

After having gone without a hit through the first three innings against Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, the Royals scored a run in the fourth and three in the fifth. Wheeler allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks in five innings.

The Royals begin a seven-day road trip Monday night in Baltimore. The trip will include a three-game series against the Orioles, the completion of the suspended extra-inning game in Boston against the Red Sox on Thursday and a three-game series in Cleveland against the Indians.

Royals right-hander Jorge Lopez (1-7, 6.51) will start Monday’s game opposite Gardner Edgerton High School graduate and Orioles left-hander John Means (8-8, 3.76).