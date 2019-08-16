Here’s the latest on injured Royals Danny Duffy and Adalberto Mondesi

Hamstring strain shuts down Royals pitcher Danny Duffy Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy talks about the hamstring injury that forced him onto the injured list after he pulled up while running in a pregame workout at Fenway Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy talks about the hamstring injury that forced him onto the injured list after he pulled up while running in a pregame workout at Fenway Park.

Over the past 35 days, the Royals have turned over more than half their roster, summoning 13 players from Triple-A Omaha.

Now they’re on the verge of getting a couple of their own guys back.

Danny Duffy threw two innings of a simulated game Friday afternoon and reported no ill effects from the hamstring that has kept him on the injured list since Aug. 6. And shortstop Adalberto Mondesi took live batting practice, the latest in his progression from a left shoulder injury sustained in mid-July.

Duffy, who injured the hamstring running, said he did not feel the same twinge once while throwing Friday. He is 5-6 with a 4.93 ERA this year.

“Good life to his pitches. We’ll see how feels tomorrow and make a decision on do we do another (simulated game) or do we send him on a rehab,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He just looks good. They ran him pretty good today. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but he looked good on the mound. Looked normal.”

Mondesi injured his shoulder diving for a foul ball. He has been taking 150 swings in the batting cage nearly every day, taking ground balls and throwing without issue before Friday’s advancement.

“Making progress — no doubt,” Yost said. “Hitting on the field his big. ... His natural progression is to start out here with live (batting practice), and we got that going on today.”

Mondesi is hitting .266 with 33 extra-base hits in 335 at-bats. Despite missing a month, he still leads the league with nine triples.