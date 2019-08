Kansas City Royals Royals’ Brad Keller took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning against the Cardinals August 15, 2019 12:13 AM

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller discusses taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a loss against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 14, 2019. Keller gave up three runs in the seventh to get the loss.