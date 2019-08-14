Brad Keller’s no-hit bid crumbles and Cardinals sweep Royals in a two-game set at The K

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) takes the ball from catcher Meibrys Viloria after giving up a hit during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller went from throwing a no-hitter through six innings to not even having the best pitching performance by a starter in the game.

The Cardinals turned a no-hit bid around with a five-run inning and Keller ended up with the loss as the Royals fell 6-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals in front of an announced 22,494 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night. The Cardinals shut the Royals out in back-to-back games.

The Cardinals swept the two-game series and took the season series between the in-state rivals 3-1.

Keller (7-13) finished the night having allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in six innings. He pitched to the first three batters of the seventh, but he did not record an out in the inning.

Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (11-6) tossed six scoreless innings and allowed five hits and two walks to snap a string of three consecutive starts without a win.

Royals rookie catcher Meibrys Viloria went 1-for-3 with a double, and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn had a single and a double in his first two at-bats.

O’Hearn, a left-handed slugger, had gone 3-for-39 since being recalled from Triple A on July 27. O’Hearn’s last two-hit game in the majors came on June 11 against the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals (43-78) will have Thursday off before starting a three-game weekend interleague series against the New York Mets on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.