Royals hitters handcuffed by Cardinals, Flaherty in 2-0 loss
The Royals’ offense displayed big-time power and the ability to change the outlook of a game with one swing of a bat on the road. However, that offense never showed up against the in-state rivals from the National League on Tuesday night.
The Royals were shut out and held to just four hits by the St. Louis Cardinals in a 2-0 loss in front of an announced 23,563 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals, who wrapped a 10-day road trip on Sunday, played their first home game since July 31.
The Cardinals (62-55) pulled ahead in the season series between the teams, 2-1, with one game left between the clubs.
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (6-6) held the Royals to three hits in seven scoreless innings. The only walk he issued was intentional (to Jorge Soler), and he struck out seven.
The Royals, who hit a franchise-record 22 home runs on their recent road trip, managed only one extra-base hit against Flaherty.
Second baseman Nicky Lopez (single, walk) and Soler (single, walk) reached base twice on a night when the Royals (43-77) struggled to find any offense.
Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman (3-8) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings. He allowed just four hits, walked one and committed a balk in his fourth quality start of the season.
Royals manager Ned Yost was ejected in the top of the fifth inning when he appeared to have been lobbying for a base runner interference call that did wasn’t made. It marked the third ejection of the season for Yost.
The teams conclude their two-game series on Wednesday night. Right-hander Brad Keller (7-12, 4.09) will start for the Royals, while the Cardinals list right-hander Dakota Hudson (10-6, 4.01) as their scheduled starter.
