Royals hitters handcuffed by Cardinals, Flaherty in 2-0 loss

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost argues with first base umpire Greg Gibson after being ejected during the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. AP

The Royals’ offense displayed big-time power and the ability to change the outlook of a game with one swing of a bat on the road. However, that offense never showed up against the in-state rivals from the National League on Tuesday night.

The Royals were shut out and held to just four hits by the St. Louis Cardinals in a 2-0 loss in front of an announced 23,563 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals, who wrapped a 10-day road trip on Sunday, played their first home game since July 31.

The Cardinals (62-55) pulled ahead in the season series between the teams, 2-1, with one game left between the clubs.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (6-6) held the Royals to three hits in seven scoreless innings. The only walk he issued was intentional (to Jorge Soler), and he struck out seven.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Royals, who hit a franchise-record 22 home runs on their recent road trip, managed only one extra-base hit against Flaherty.

Second baseman Nicky Lopez (single, walk) and Soler (single, walk) reached base twice on a night when the Royals (43-77) struggled to find any offense.

Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman (3-8) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings. He allowed just four hits, walked one and committed a balk in his fourth quality start of the season.

Royals manager Ned Yost was ejected in the top of the fifth inning when he appeared to have been lobbying for a base runner interference call that did wasn’t made. It marked the third ejection of the season for Yost.

The teams conclude their two-game series on Wednesday night. Right-hander Brad Keller (7-12, 4.09) will start for the Royals, while the Cardinals list right-hander Dakota Hudson (10-6, 4.01) as their scheduled starter.