Royals’ 2020 schedule includes games against NL West teams with familiar faces
During the 2020 season, the Royals will see some old friends who helped them win a World Series championship.
Eric Hosmer will make his return to Kauffman Stadium with the San Diego Padres next year, and the Royals will travel to face the Colorado Rockies and Wade Davis.
The Royals announced their 2020 schedule on Monday, and they will play interleague games against the Cardinals and the National League West.
For the third straight year, the Royals will play the White Sox to open the season. The first regular-season game of 2020 will be Thursday, March 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Royals will play their home opener on Thursday, April 2 against the Seattle Mariners.
Here is the schedule with times that have been announced so far:
March 26: at White Sox
March 28: at White Sox
March 29: at White Sox
March 30: at Tigers, 12:10 p.m.
April 1: at Tigers, 12:10 p.m.
April 2: vs. Mariners
April 4: vs. Mariners
April 5: vs. Mariners
April 6: vs. Tigers
April 7: vs. Tigers
April 8: vs. Tigers
April 9: at Blue Jays
April 10: at Blue Jays
April 11: at Blue Jays
April 12: at Blue Jays
April 13: vs. White Sox
April 14: vs White Sox
April 15: vs. White Sox
April 17: vs. Orioles
April 18: vs. Orioles
April 19: vs Orioles
April 20: at White Sox
April 21: at White Sox
April 22: at White Sox
April 24: at Rays
April 25: at Rays
April 26: at Rays
April 27: at Orioles
April 28: at Orioles
April 29: at Orioles
April 30: at Orioles
May 1: vs. Tigers
May 2: vs. Tigers
May 3: vs. Tigers
May 4: vs. Astros
May 5: vs Astros
May 6: vs. Astros
May 8: at Twins, 7: 10 p.m.
May 9: at Twins, 6:10 p.m.
May 10: at Twins, 1:10 p.m.
May 11: at Astros, 7:10 p.m.
May 12: at Astros, 7:10 p.m.
May 13: at Astros, 7:10 p.m.
May 15: vs Dodgers
May 16: vs. Dodgers
May 17: vs. Dodgers
May 18: vs. Angels
May 19: vs. Angels
May 20: vs. Angels
May 21: vs Angels
May 22: vs. Rangers
May 23: vs. Rangers
May 24: vs. Rangers
May 25: at Red Sox
May 26: at Red Sox
May 27: at Red Sox
May 28: at Red Sox
May 29: at Indians
May 30: at Indians
May 31: at Indians
June 2: vs. White Sox
June 3: vs. White Sox
June 4: vs. White Sox
June 5: vs. Indians
June 6: vs. Indians
June 7: vs. Indians
June 9: at Yankees
June 10: at Yankees
June 11: at Yankees
June 12: vs. Twins
June 13: vs. Twins
June 14: vs. Twins
June 15: at Rangers
June 16: at Rangers
June 17: at Rangers
June 18: at Mariners
June 19: at Mariners
June 20: at Mariners
June 21: at Mariners
June 22: at Rockies
June 23: at Rockies
Juen 24: at Rockies
June 26: vs. Indians
June 27: vs. Indians
June 28: vs. Indians
June 30: vs. Diamondbacks
July 1: vs. Diamondbacks
July 3: at Tigers, 6:10 p.m.
July 4: at Tigers, 3:10 p.m.
July 5: at Tigers, 12:10 p.m.
July 6: at Twins, 7:10 p.m.
July 7: at Twins, 7:10 p.m.
July 8: at Twins, 12:10 p.m.
July 9: at Indians
July 10: at Indians
July 11: at Indians
July 12: at Indians
July 14: All-Star Game, at Dodger Stadium
July 17: vs. Red Sox
July 18: vs. Red Sox
July 19: vs. Red Sox
July 20: vs. Rays
July 21: vs. Rays
July 22: vs. Rays
July 24: vs. Padres
July 25: vs. Padres
July 26: vs. Padres
July 28: at Indians
July 29: at Indians
July 30: at Tigers, 6:10 p.m.
July 31: at Tigers, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 1: at Tigers, 5:10 p.m.
Aug. 2: at Tigers, 12:10 p.m.
Aug. 4: vs. Cardinals
Aug. 5: vs. Cardinals
Aug. 6: vs. Twins
Aug. 7: vs. Twins
Aug. 8: vs. Twins
Aug. 9: vs. Twins
Aug. 10: vs. Yankees
Aug. 11: vs. Yankees
Aug. 12: vs. Yankees
Aug. 14: at Twins, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 15: at Twins, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 16: at Twins, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 17: at Diamondbacks
Aug. 18: at Diamondbacks
Aug. 20: vs. Indians
Aug. 21: vs. Indians
Aug. 22: vs. Indians
Aug. 23: vs. Indians
Aug. 24: vs. Blue Jays
Aug. 25: vs. Blue Jays
Aug. 26: vs. Blue Jays
Aug. 28: at Giants
Aug. 29: at Giants
Aug. 30: at Giants
Aug. 31: at A’s, 9:07 p.m.
Sept. 1: at A’s, 9:07 p.m.
Sept. 2: at A’s, 2:37 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sept. 5: at Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Sept. 7: vs. A’s
Sept. 8: vs. A’s
Sept. 9: vs. A’s
Sept. 10: vs A’s
Sept. 11: vs. White Sox
Sept. 12: vs. White Sox
Sept. 13: vs. White Sox
Sept. 15: at Cardinals
Sept. 16: at Cardinals:
Sept. 17: at White Sox
Sept. 18: at White Sox
Sept. 19: at White Sox
Sept. 20: at White Sox
Sept. 21 vs. Tigers
Sept. 22: vs. Tigers
Sept. 23: vs. Tigers
Sept. 24: vs. Tigers
Sept. 25: vs. Twins
Sept. 26: vs. Twins
Sept. 27: vs. Twins
