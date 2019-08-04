Royals shut out by Twins, swept in second consecutive series

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller watches his throw against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings, filled up the strike zone and allowed two earned runs or fewer for the 11th time this season. All he got to show for his work on the mound was a loss.

Keller, the workhorse of the Royals rotation this season, allowed a sacrifice fly and one solo homer to a Minnesota Twins club that entered the day with 29 more homers than any team in baseball.

With a rookie hurler for the Twins confounding the Royals hitters, two runs were plenty. The Royals lost 3-0 in front of an announced 30, 171 at Target Field on Sunday, and were swept for the second consecutive series.

The Royals (40-73) have now lost 9 of 10. They’ll continue their 10-game road trip and start a three-game series against the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Nicky Lopez and Alex Gordon had the only hits for the Royals, and Whit Merrifield went without a hit in back-to-back games for the first time in 135 games. He’d had the second-longest such streak in the American League since 1946, according to Sportradar.

Keller (7-11) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out seven, and 72 of his 98 pitches were strikes.

Twins starter Devin Smeltzer (1-1) held the Royals scoreless over six innings. He allowed two hits, one walk and struck out four in his third major-league start.