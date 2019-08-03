Hunter Dozier’s production this season has attention of Royals’ brass

Royals manager Ned Yost on series-opening loss in Minnesota Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses his team's performance in an 11-9 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Aug. 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses his team's performance in an 11-9 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Aug. 2, 2019.

Whether he’s at third base, first, right field or perhaps the eventual successor to Alex Gordon in left field, the Royals will find a spot in their everyday lineup for Hunter Dozier as long as he keeps swinging so swiftly and powerfully.

Dozier recorded his first multi-hit game in the majors in Friday night’s 11-9 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. That brought Dozier up to 18 home runs in 88 games this season. He entered Saturday’s game ranked eighth in slugging percentage (.538) while also batting .283 with a .369 on-base percentage.

“I’m just not thinking too much,” Dozier said of this season. “I’m just trusting the process, not trying to worry about the results, have simple thoughts up there. It’s a lot of things, but I think, to sum it up, just be more simple and don’t worry about results.”

When the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Dozier lets his talent take over, it yields moments like his first home run on Friday night. He extended his arms and got the barrel of the bat on a fastball on the outer half and probably bit farther up than Twins starter Martin Perez wished. Dozier launched it 370 feet and over the right-field wall.

Right fielder Marwin Gonzalez gave about two courtesy steps in the direction of the ball before he pulled up and broke into a jog that signaled there was no chance of catching that one.

The next inning, Dozier smashed another Perez offering — this time a changeup on the outside corner that ended up — 408 feet to straight away center for his second homer.

“Just a good day to hit, put a couple good swings on it,” Dozier said with a grin and a head nod on Friday night.

While that’s technically an accurate statement, the statistics clearly show that Dozier has found a lot of “good days” to hit that others haven’t and he’s made “good swings” his thing this season.

That’s part of the reason the Royals have started moving Dozier around the field again. He made his major-league debut in right field, but last season he played more first base (51 games, 50 starts) than third base (37 games, 35 starts). This season, 63 of his 80 games in the field have come at third base.

Going back to last season, Dozier, who played shortstop in college, has devoted a lot of time and sweat pregame to improving defensively as a third baseman. Drills to improve reaction time, hands and footwork have become part of his daily routine.

While the Royals recognize the improvement he’s made at third base, the fact that he puts in so much time each day was part of the consideration when manager Ned Yost said last week that Dozier would play the outfield more often in the final two months of the regular season.

“He’s made great strides at third, but we like him in the outfield too because we’ve got to have him hit,” Yost said. “He’s gotta hit. He’s got to work so hard at third base that it might take some of the workload off him, in the outfield. He’s a diligent worker.”