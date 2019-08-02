Kansas City Royals

Royals not able to overcome five-run seventh-inning by the Twins

Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz watches his two-run home run off Kansas City Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
The young inexperienced Royals bullpen simply didn’t have the wherewithal to overcome adversity and stop the bleeding quickly enough on the road against the division-leading Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Royals left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady certainly appeared to strikeout Max Kepler for the first out of the seventh inning in a tie game.

A glance at the replay confirmed it, though the naked eye gave a perfectly-definitive view. The problem? Home-plate umpire and crew chief Joe West didn’t call it a strike, and Kepler took his base on a head-scratching walk.

That’s where the unraveling started on the way to an 11-9 loss in the opening game of the three-game weekend series in front of an announced 32,431 at Target Field.

Jorge Polanco followed Kepler’s walk with a double that bounced inside the third base bag and off the wall in foul territory in left field. Polanco’s double put runners on second and third with no outs in a tie game, 6-6, in the seventh inning.

That also forced Lovelady to watch the rest of the inning unfold from the dugout. Right-hander Kyle Zimmer came in for the Royals and gave up a two-run double to Nelson Cruz that smacked high off the center-field wall, which was followed by an Eddie Rosario single and a Miguel Sano RBI single.

Zimmer gave way to left-hander Tim Hill with runners on the corners, no outs and the Twins up 9-6. When the dust settled on the seventh inning, the Twins had scored five runs and took their biggest lead of the night, 11-6, in what had been a back-and-forth affair that featured three lead changes in the first five innings.

The Royals scored three runs in the eighth, with the help of a Bubba Starling infield single, a throwing error and a Cam Gallagher two-out RBI single to get back within striking distance.

However, the five-run cushion the Twins built in the seventh provided enough leeway. Twins reliever Sergio Romo pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief to close the door. He retired Hunter Dozier, Jorge Soler and Cheslor Cuthbert in order in the ninth.

Dozier’s bat served as a thorn in the side of Twins pitching as he collected the first multi-home run game of his career with solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings. Meanwhile, Gallagher also lifted a home run out of the ballpark, while Whit Merrifield, Soler and Cuthbert collected three hits apiece.

The Royals will try to bounce back behind left-hander Danny Duffy (5-5, 4.42) on Saturday night. Right-hander Kyle Gibson (10-4, 4.10) is scheduled to start for the Twins.

