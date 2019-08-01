Royals GM Dayton Moore ‘comfortable’ with returns from their July trades

Royals go through a relatively-quiet trade deadline Kansas City Royals slugger Hunter Dozier and manager Ned Yost downplayed the idea that the trade deadline brought any added anxiety or anticipation following their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on the July 31 trade deadline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals slugger Hunter Dozier and manager Ned Yost downplayed the idea that the trade deadline brought any added anxiety or anticipation following their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on the July 31 trade deadline.

While the final hours before the Major League Baseball deadline produced a flurry of activity not involving the Royals, general manager Dayton Moore flipped the calendar from July to August feeling as though his club benefited from having made deals early in the process.

The last-day eye-opening swaps in the waning hours of the trade window included multi-time All-Stars, a former Cy Young Award winner and four of Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects.

Teams traded 77 players in 30 trades that became official on Wednesday, compared to 43 players traded in 16 moves last year, according to MLB. Those 30 trades on Wednesday broke the previous high-water mark of 18 in 2016.

The Royals completed a pair of trades by July 15, and last Saturday they pulled the trigger on their third and final trade of the month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In trading starting pitcher Homer Bailey, relief pitcher Jake Diekman and catcher Martin Maldonado they shipped off three players who weren’t in their organization until 2019 and who could’ve become free agents this winter.

Reportedly, clubs around the majors expressed interest in current Royals such as All-Star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield, relief pitcher Ian Kennedy and starting pitcher Danny Duffy.

While Moore declined to discuss interest in specific players, he acknowledged that the Royals would’ve wanted major-league-ready talent in exchange for players under control for multiple years.

Merrifield, Kennedy and Duffy all fall into that category.

“Dayton has always been a GM that’s been like you know what if we’re going to make a deal, we’re going to make a good baseball deal,” Royals manager Ned Yost said leading into the deadline. “One that’s going to benefit you and that’s going to benefit us and we both win. There’s a lot of teams that don’t look at it that way.”

Reaching into Moore’s past for an example, the trade of Zack Greinke in 2010 (he was under control through 2012), that deal brought back outfielder Lorenzo Cain, shortstop Alcides Escobar and a pitching prospect named Jake Odorizzi. Cain and Escobar had already played in the majors at that point, and the Royals felt they would contribute to majors quickly.

Of course, that deal came in December.

“When you make trades this time of year, nobody is going to detract from your major league team,” Moore said. “What Cleveland did usually doesn’t happen.”

The Indians, three games out of first place in the AL Central entering Thursday, traded away All-Star caliber starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in a three-team deal.

The Royals were reportedly reluctant to pay off portions of players contracts to necessitate a deal. Moore said simply that any deal would’ve had to “make sense financially” for a team that wanted to acquire one of the Royals players.

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore speaks with reporters at Kauffman Stadium following the trade that sent starting pitcher Homer Bailey to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor-league infielder Kevin Merrell on July 14, 2019.

The farm a big factor

Moore pointed to two things required in order to facilitate a trade in the current climate. Teams need either an abundance of money or of talent in their system.

The Royals, who rank in the bottom third of the majors in payroll, want to build their farm system back to a point of excess as it was in 2011.

“Where we are right now,” Moore said. “We can never have enough of anything. We need to create depth.”

The additions the Royals made through trades included major-league pitcher Mike Montgomery, Double-A infielder and former first-round draft pick Keven Merrell, Double-A outfielder Dairon Blanco and 20-year-old rookie ball pitcher with a mid-90s fastball in Ismael Aquino.

“You negotiate the deal the best you can,” Moore said of the returns their deals garnered. “You usually don’t get all the players you absolutely want to get, but you get players you’re comfortable with. You shoot high.”