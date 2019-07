Kansas City Royals Royals infielder Nicky Lopez talks about comeback win over Indians July 28, 2019 07:01 PM

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez talks about coming out of his recent hitting slump and the team's five-run fifth inning that swung the momentum in a 9-6 win over the Cleveland Indians and Trevor Bauer at Kauffman Stadium on July 28, 2019.