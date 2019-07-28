Royals rattle Trevor Bauer, ride a five-run fifth to comeback victory over Indians

Royals’ Ned Yost talks roster shake-up and what it means going forward Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters in the aftermath of the Jake Diekman trade o July 27, 2019. He also discussed the news that Kyle Zimmer and Ryan O'Hearn have been recalled and Hunter Dozier will begin playing the outfield. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters in the aftermath of the Jake Diekman trade o July 27, 2019. He also discussed the news that Kyle Zimmer and Ryan O'Hearn have been recalled and Hunter Dozier will begin playing the outfield.

After three days of taking it on the chin, the Royals rattled Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer into an early exit and a meltdown on the mound under the summer sun at Kauffman Stadium.

A five-run fifth inning swung the game in favor of the Royals and caused frustrations to boil over for the Indians’ temperamental pitcher. The Royals, who trailed by three runs in the first inning, avoided a four-game sweep with a 9-6 win in front of an announced 14,380 on Sunday afternoon.

“It really feels good to me,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I’m going to really enjoy this one. We have been playing good baseball and we ran into a team that is really, really hot. They’re clicking on all cylinders. Give them credit. … To fall behind 3-0 today and continue to battle and fight and end up victorious, I’m going to go home, lay on the couch and feel really good.”

Jorge Soler, Whit Merrifield, Alex Gordon and Hunter Dozier all had multi-hit games, while Soler hit his 28th home run of the season. Ryan O’Hearn and Nicky Lopez also collected two RBIs apiece.

Bauer gave up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks. He also struck out four in 4 1/3 innings before he got chased from the game and lost his cool.

He uncorked a throw that launched the baseball from the mound over the center field wall when Indians manager Terry Francona emerged from the visiting dugout to remove Bauer from the game.

Bauer (9-8) appeared to apologize moments later when Francona reached the mound, and he placed his hand on Francona’s shoulder. Francona responded by angrily gesturing and pointing toward the bench. Bauer walked off the field to a chorus of boos from the crowd.

“It was, uh, it was a sign of frustration,” Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy said of the Bauer throw. “It went a long way. I get it. I’ve been there. But it’s really not for me to say.”

When asked about his own arm strength, Duffy quipped, “I could throw it over the batter’s eye. No doubt. No doubt. All these guys over here talk about how I can’t do it. I promise you I can. I promise you I can. That was proof right there, man. He’s got a little bit stronger of an arm than I do, but I feel like I could do it.”

Bauer apologized to his team both privately and publicly after the game.

The beginning of the end for Bauer, rumored to be a likely trade candidate before Wednesday’s deadline, came in the fifth inning with the Indians carrying a 5-3 lead.

The inning started with a Gordon single followed by a Dozier double on a fly ball that Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado lost in the sun. The ball bounced on the warning track and over the outfield wall for a double. A walk to Soler loaded the bases with no outs.

“The biggest key against him is not to chase pitches,” Merrifield said. “I think we did a decent job of it today, but his stuff moves all over the place. If you stay in the zone, you can get him. We did a decent job of that. We caught a couple breaks though, for sure.”

O’Hearn then hit a slow roller toward the mound that drove in a run as Bauer couldn’t field the ball cleanly. Cheslor Cuthbert followed with a soft line drive that just got past the second baseman and into right field for a game-tying RBI single.

Bauer struck out Bubba Starling, who saw his 10-game hitting streak snapped, for the first out of the inning. Lopez, who snapped an 0-for-21 slump on Saturday, followed with a two-run single on the ground up the middle that put the Royals ahead 7-5. That marked the end of Bauer’s day and prompted his antics on his way out.

“Just kept the line moving,” Lopez said. “Everyone had really good at-bats. Duff battled the whole day. He kept us in that game, and we battled for him. It was a great team win. It was a lot of fun.”

The Royals continued to pile on post-meltdown with another run in the fifth on a Meibrys Viloria RBI single. Soler’s homer in the sixth made it 9-5.

Jose Ramirez’s eighth-inning solo home run off Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy closed the scoring.

Duffy (5-5) allowed five runs (four earned) in six innings, and bounced back from a rough start to earn his fifth win of the season.

The Royals begin a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Kauffman Stadium. Brad Keller (7-9, 3.95) is scheduled to start for the Royals opposite Blue Jays left-hander Thomas Pannone (2-4, 6.39).