Kansas City Royals Royals’ Ned Yost talks roster shake-up and what it means going forward July 27, 2019 07:29 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters in the aftermath of the Jake Diekman trade o July 27, 2019. He also discussed the news that Kyle Zimmer and Ryan O'Hearn have been recalled and Hunter Dozier will begin playing the outfield.