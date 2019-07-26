Royals’ Bubba Starling had hardest-thrown outfield assist of the MLB season

Bubba Starling on Royals debut: “I’ll cherish this the rest of my life” Royals rookie Bubba Starling made his MLB debut in an 8-5 win against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals rookie Bubba Starling made his MLB debut in an 8-5 win against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 12, 2019.

It’s only been 11 games, but outfielder Bubba Starling’s first season in the majors has been an unqualified success.

Although the Royals’ lost 8-3 to the Indians on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, Starling played like, well, a first-round draft pick.

Starling, the Royals’ first-round pick in the 2011 draft out of Gardner Edgerton High School, had two singles, including one in the first inning that extended his hitting streak to 10 games, and scored a run.

But it was Starling’s play in center field that dazzled the announced crowd of 26,609 at Kauffman Stadium.

In the third inning, Starling ran down a Jason Kipnis ball and hit the wall. In the sixth inning, Starling stole a hit with a diving catch of a Mike Freeman liner.

An inning later, Starling unleashed a 100.7 mph throw to the plate, according to Statcast, that caught Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor trying to tag and score.

“He was tracking it down out there tonight,” Junis said. “He ran and got that ball Kipnis hit at the warning track and at the wall. A couple of diving plays. Throwing guys out. That’s the Bubba I remember coming up through the minor leagues with him. One of the best center fielders I ever played with.”

Here is that throw:

Hey, there's a reason the Cornhuskers wanted him to be their quarterback.

Bubba Starling shows off his cannon arm, throwing out Francisco Lindor at home plate.

This was Starling’s first-inning single that extended his hitting streak:

Starling’s diving catch was also a Statcast wonder. According to Statcast, his jump was an astounding 2.5 feet better than the MLB average:

“He’s done a really nice job,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s putting the ball in play, not striking out. I’m really pleased with Bubba’s start up here.”