Jakob Junis can’t replicate previous success as Indians thump Royals

Royals P Jakob Junis committed to his changeup in spring outing against Cubs Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis struck out five and allowed two runs over five innings against the Chicago Cubs in a split squad game on March 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis struck out five and allowed two runs over five innings against the Chicago Cubs in a split squad game on March 19, 2019.

Hours before the Royals’ 8-3 loss to the Indians on Friday night, Royals manager Ned Yost was asked if Jakob Junis’ shutout performance in Cleveland six days earlier might aid either side.

“There’s no advantage to anybody,” Yost said. “If he’s executing, he’s going to have the advantage. If he’s not executing, they’re going to have the advantage. It doesn’t matter what happened last week. He could have given up the booty last week and come back and shut them out tonight.

“There’s no rhyme and reason to this game. It’s all about performance and execution.”

Those words proved prophetic as Junis allowed six runs on 10 hits in six-plus innings at Kauffman Stadium. Junis set the Indians down in order in just one inning.

It was a 180 from last Saturday at Progressive Field when Junis handcuffed the Indians, allowing two hits over six shutout frames.

Indians designated hitter Jose Ramirez delivered the key blow in the sixth inning on Friday, a three-run homer that traveled 428 feet and landed beyond the Royals bullpen in the right field.

“Ramirez dug out a slider low and in and took it deep for a three-run home run and anytime you give up a three-run home run, it’s gonna hurt,” Junis said.

That turned a one-run game into a 5-1 Indians lead.

The Indians opened the seventh inning with consecutive singles and Junis was removed in favor of Jorge Lopez. Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado drew a walk and third baseman Mike Freeman hit a sacrifice fly that gave Cleveland a 6-1 advantage.

Lopez also allowed single runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

In each of his previous three outings before Friday, Junis had pitched six or more innings and allowed two runs or fewer. That streak was snapped. Junis, who was activated off the paternity list before Friday’s game, now is 6-9 with a 5.03 ERA.

Five of Junis’ 22 starts this season have come against the Indians. He’s allowed 21 earned runs in 29 innings (6.52 ERA).

The Royals scored their first run in the sixth inning when second baseman Whit Merrifield reached on an error with one out, and left fielder Alex Gordon and designated hitter Hunter Dozier followed with singles against Zach Plesac.

But the rally ended when right fielder Jorge Soler struck out and third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert grounded out. Indians rookie starter Plesac gave up six hits and the one run, which was unearned in seven innings.

The Royals added two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

It was Plesac’s second straight win against the Royals, having allowed two runs in six innings of a 5-4 Indians victory on Sunday.

The Royals’ record dropped to 39-66.