Royals designate left-hander Brian Flynn for assignment as part of bullpen shuffle

The Royals activated right-hander Jakob Junis from the paternity list as part of a series of moves that affected their bullpen on Friday afternoon.

The team also recalled left-hander Richard Lovelady from Triple-A Omaha, designated left-hander Brian Flynn for assignment and returned right-hander Jake Newberry to Omaha.

Junis was placed on the paternity list Wednesday to be with his wife, Brie, for the birth of their third child, a son named Jett Boyd Junis, who was born Tuesday.

To make room on the active roster for Junis, who is scheduled to start Friday night’s game against the Indians, the Royals parted ways with Flynn.

Newberry had been recalled from Omaha to take Junis’ spot on the active roster this week, but he’s headed back to Triple-A.

Flynn, 29, had a 5.22 ERA in 11 games, and struggled mightily over his last seven appearances. In that span, Flynn had 7.32 ERA and opponents were batting .354 against him. He also walked 12 and struck out 12 in 19 2/3 innings. That includes one spot start after the Royals traded Homer Bailey to the A’s.

Lovelady pitched in 16 games earlier this season for the Royals, compiling a 4.22 ERA.