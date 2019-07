Kansas City Royals Ned Yost on the Royals win and Brad Keller’s homecoming game July 24, 2019 11:26 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks discussed his team's 2-0 win against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on July 24, 2019. Brad Keller, a Georgia native, pitched seven scoreless innings and had an RBI. The Royals swept the two-game series.