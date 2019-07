Kansas City Royals Royals’ Brad Keller got the win against his hometown Atlanta Braves July 24, 2019 11:22 PM

Royals pitcher Brad Keller talks about pitching in front of friends and family against the Braves in Atlanta. Keller, who grew in Georgia, pitched seven scoreless and also had an RBI single and a walk in a 2-0 win at SunTrust Park on July 24, 2019.