Royals drop series finale in Cleveland by one run

Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor watches his ball after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Cleveland. Royals catcher Cam Gallagher watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman put together a career night the last time he took the mound. He checked off his first complete game, his first shutout and a career-high eight strikeouts — all in one glorious night against the White Sox.

But Sunday afternoon against the Indians, Sparkman gave up a pair of home runs and five runs (four earned) on the way to a 5-4 loss in front of an announced 23,564 in the final game of a three-game set at Progressive Field.

The win gave the Indians (57-41) the series win after the Royals evened it Saturday night. The teams will see each other again very soon, as they’ll start a four-game series Thursday in Kansas City.

Outfielder Jorge Soler had a standout game both offensively and defensively for the Royals (37-62). He came into the day tied for third in the AL in home runs, and he hit his 27th of the season. Soler, who went 3 for 3, also made a home run-robbing catch.

Cheslor Cuthbert went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Bubba Starling hit the first home run of his major-league career to make it a one-run game in the ninth.

Sparkman (3-6) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.