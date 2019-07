Kansas City Royals Glenn Sparkman tosses Royals first shutout in two years July 17, 2019 01:41 AM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman pitched the first complete game of his career and held the Chicago White Sox scoreless in an 11-0 win at Kauffman Stadium on July 16, 2019. He pitched the Royals' first shutout since June 2017 .