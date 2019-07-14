Royals trade pitcher Homer Bailey to Oakland for minor-league infielder

Royals’ Homer Bailey has solid outing against Indians in a loss Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Homer Bailey talks to reporters following his start against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on July 4, 2019. The Royals lost 8-4, and Bailey got a no decision. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Homer Bailey talks to reporters following his start against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on July 4, 2019. The Royals lost 8-4, and Bailey got a no decision.

Right-handed pitcher Homer Bailey abruptly went from Royals scheduled starter to a member of the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon.

The Royals scratched Bailey from the lineup roughly a half hour before his start against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, and just before first pitch they announced he’d been traded to Oakland in exchange for minor-league infielder Kevin Merrell.

Oakland selected Merrell, a left-handed hitter out of South Florida, in the first competitive balance round of the 2017 MLB Draft (33rd overall). The 23-year-old was with Oakland’s Double-A affiliate, and he’ll report to the Royals’ Double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas. He will not go onto the Royals’ 40-man roster.

Merrell, a shortstop, signed with Oakland for $1,800,000, according to Baseball America and is considered to have elite speed. Merrell posted a slash line of .246/.292/.339 at Double-A this season.

Oakland Athletics’ Kevin Merrell tosses a ball before a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson AP

Left-handed reliever Brian Flynn started Sunday’s game in place of Bailey. Trading Bailey hardly comes as a surprise with the Royals in need of young players to restock their farm system and who they can have under club control for multiple years.

“We are not motivated to move any of our players that we have under control,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said on Friday. “So the players that would be most appealing for us to possibly move are players that are in the final year of their contracts and then it’s just a matter of whether we can strike the right type of deal.”

Bailey, a veteran right-hander, signed a minor-league deal with the Royals in February after having been traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Los Angeles Dodgers and released in what amounted to a salary dump for the Reds. He was part of the trade that sent Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Reds.

Bailey, 33, has gone 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 18 starts this season. In his past six starts, he’s posted a 3-0 record with a 2.83 ERA.

Bailey, a former first-round pick of the Reds who has thrown a pair of no-hitters in his career, has a career record of 74-83 with a 4.58 ERA.