Kansas City Royals Royals’ Ned Yost on Brad Keller’s performance and a win over the Tigers July 13, 2019 10:32 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks about the performance of starting pitcher Brad Keller and the club's 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 13, 2019. Keller allowed one run in eight innings.