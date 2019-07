Kansas City Royals Royals manager Ned Yost was proud of Glenn Sparkman’s outing July 06, 2019 08:12 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks about his team's 6-0 loss to the Washington Nationals and Max Scherzer on July 6, 2019. Royals starter Glenn Sparkman got hit early, but made it through six innings on the heels of an extra-inning game.