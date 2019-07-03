Royals sign highly-touted international prospect Erick Pena

Royals prospect MJ Melendez trying to make strides Royals catching prospect MJ Melendez talks about his season at the plate and behind the plate in the minor leagues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals catching prospect MJ Melendez talks about his season at the plate and behind the plate in the minor leagues.

The Royals announced the signing of two 16-year-old international prospects on Wednesday. One of the two, Erick Pena, has been regarded among the top international prospects in the class.

The Royals announced the signings of Roger Leyton and Pena, both outfielders, one day after Major League Baseball’s international signing period began.

The 6-2, 190 lb., Pena, left-handed hitter, is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had committed to player at Florida International University.

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported that Pena’s deal is worth $3.8 million.

MLB.com ranked him the fifth-best international prospect in this year’s class, pointing to his hitting ability and power as his top tools. The website’s profile of Pena compares him to a young Carlos Beltran and touts his potential as an offensive-oriented and athletic outfielder.

Baseball America described Pena as an “advanced hitter with strong hands who makes consistent contact.”

Leyton, a 6-1, 170 lb., right-handed hitter, a native of Managua, Nicaragua, has been playing this year for Boer in Nicaragua.

Powered up: Royals outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler’s home run on Tuesday night marked his 10th homer (out of 23) on the first pitch of an at-bat. He’s now hit the most first-pitch home runs by a Royal since 1988 (as far back as pitch-count data is available). Soler is batting .341 with when swinging at the first pitch this season.

He’s on pace for 43 homer runs, which would surpass Mike Moustakas’ single-season franchise record of 38 (2017).

Mighty Mondi: Following a brief minor-league rehab assignment, shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returned from the Injured List on Tuesday, and played in a game for the Royals for the first time since June 18 in Seattle. He went 1-for-4 with a home run, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs.

He still leads the majors in both steals (27) and triples (eight).