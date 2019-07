Kansas City Royals Royals’ Glenn Sparkman struggled with command, and the Blue Jays “jumped it” July 01, 2019 05:05 PM

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman made it through just three innings in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Canada Day at the Rogers Centre on July 1, 2019. Sparkman gave up eight runs on nine hits (including three home runs).