Kansas City Royals Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier back into the swing of things June 23, 2019 07:06 PM

Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier hit a three-run home run in the team's 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on June 23, 2019. Dozier recently returned to the team after an IL stint and the birth of his second child.