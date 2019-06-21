Kansas City Royals

Hunter Dozier is back. Royals activate cleanup hitter from injured list

Royals’ Hunter Dozier talks triples, back tightness and being in a groove

Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier talks about his 4-hit, 4-RBI performance in a 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium on April 27, 2019. Dozier hasn't played the field in almost a week due to back tightness. By
Up Next
Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier talks about his 4-hit, 4-RBI performance in a 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium on April 27, 2019. Dozier hasn't played the field in almost a week due to back tightness. By

The most productive early-season bat in the Royals’ lineup is back.

The Royals activated third baseman Hunter Dozier from the 10-day injured list Friday, returning outfielder Jorge Bonifacio to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

The initial two months of the season offered a glimpse of a potential breakthrough year for Dozier. He returns to a .314/.398/.598 slash line with 11 home runs and 12 doubles. Despite missing the past three weeks because of a right oblique strain, Dozier still leads the team with a 2.2 WAR, slightly ahead of leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield.

Dozier went on a rehab stint with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he was 5 for 14.

In his quick stint with the Royals this month, Bonifacio batted .350 (7 for 20) with three doubles and three RBI.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  