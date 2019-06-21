Hunter Dozier is back. Royals activate cleanup hitter from injured list

Royals’ Hunter Dozier talks triples, back tightness and being in a groove Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier talks about his 4-hit, 4-RBI performance in a 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium on April 27, 2019. Dozier hasn't played the field in almost a week due to back tightness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier talks about his 4-hit, 4-RBI performance in a 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium on April 27, 2019. Dozier hasn't played the field in almost a week due to back tightness.

The most productive early-season bat in the Royals’ lineup is back.

The Royals activated third baseman Hunter Dozier from the 10-day injured list Friday, returning outfielder Jorge Bonifacio to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

The initial two months of the season offered a glimpse of a potential breakthrough year for Dozier. He returns to a .314/.398/.598 slash line with 11 home runs and 12 doubles. Despite missing the past three weeks because of a right oblique strain, Dozier still leads the team with a 2.2 WAR, slightly ahead of leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield.

Dozier went on a rehab stint with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he was 5 for 14.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In his quick stint with the Royals this month, Bonifacio batted .350 (7 for 20) with three doubles and three RBI.