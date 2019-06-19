Royals’ shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in wait-and-see mode because of groin injury

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi leaves Mariners game with groin ailment Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi talks about groin injury that forced him to come out of Tuesday night's 9-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi talks about groin injury that forced him to come out of Tuesday night's 9-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2019.

Royals shortstop, speedster and dynamic offensive weapon Adalberto Mondesi stayed on the move throughout the first inning of Tuesday night’s win in Seattle. He singled, stole a base and blazed around the basepath and scored from second on a close play at the plate.

When Mondesi finally stopped moving and sat down, he realized there was a problem.

Mondesi came out the Royals’ 9-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in the fifth inning because of right groin tightness. Mondesi had gone 1 for 3 with a stolen base and scored a run. The Royals, who have been without starting third baseman Hunter Dozier since May 31, list Mondesi’s status as day-to-day.

“It was when I was sitting down in the dugout,” Mondesi said after the game. “After I ran, I was feeling good. But after I ran and all that I sat down in the dugout I felt it was getting tight.”

Mondesi waited a couple of innings to see if the tightness would go away, but when it didn’t he alerted the training staff.

He got tangled up with Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez when scoring in the first inning. Mondesi got up a little slow because of sliding into the catcher, but he didn’t feel any tightness in his groin at that point.

Mondesi, who is batting .269 and leads the majors in triples (eight) and stolen bases (27), got a day off Friday in Minnesota on the first game of the current road trip after having tweaked his groin/hamstring area in the last game of the previous home stand. He’d played each game of the trip since.

One of the best young all-around athletes in the American League, Mondesi has had a track record of injuries. He came into this season not having played more than 110 games in a season since the start of 2014.

Mondesi came into spring training this season with a stated goal to prove he can be durable after playing just 72 games last season.

“We’ll just see how it feels tomorrow,” Mondesi said. “They’ll make a decision. It all depends how it feels tomorrow.”

Mondesi most likely will not play in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Mariners. Nicky Lopez moved to shortstop Tuesday night after Mondesi came out of the game.

“I don’t think I’ll play him tomorrow,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday night. “I’ll let him rest tomorrow and see where we’re at.”