Kansas City Royals Royals’ Brad Keller on pitchers’ duel with Twins: You know it could be a one-run game. June 14, 2019 11:43 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller held the Minnesota Twins to three singles in a no decision at Target Field on June 14, 2019. Keller walked three and struck out five in a 2-0 loss. Twins starter Kyle Gibson pitched eight scoreless.